Woman commits suicide

LAHORE:A 35-year-old woman committed suicide after throwing herself in front of a train at Shahdara on Friday.The victim identified as Mantaha Mudassar was married to Mudassar and the relationship between the couple got soured. She had an exchange of harsh words with her husband. Following which, she committed suicide.