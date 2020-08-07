PIA offers 14pc discount on domestic flights

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced 14% discount on its main domestic flights, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

On the 73rd Independence Day, the national flag-carrier is offering special discount on flights operating on its primary domestic routes between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The offer is valid from Aug 7 to 14, 2020.

An unprecedented 73-kg free baggage allowance per passenger is also being offered. Simultaneously, the PIA will recommence its flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar on Aug 13 to express solidarity with the nation and reaffirm its resolve to bringing back the aviation industry to normality post-COVID-19 pandemic.