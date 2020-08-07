Committee to tackle pending cases of universities

LAHORE:Governor Ch Sarwar has taken notice of pending matters regarding public sector universities of Punjab.

To deal with pending cases, the governor has formed a seven-member committee headed by Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun. The governor chaired a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of Public Universities at Governor House regarding hiring and pending cases of public sector universities.

Matters regarding pending cases of public sector universities came under discussion during this meeting. Vice-Chancellors also gave briefing to the governor on about various administrative matters of universities.

Taking notice of the pending matters, Ch Sarwar formed the committee that will be headed by Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun. The committee consists of Principal Secretary of Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansaoor, Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, along with other representatives of Governor Secretariat and law department. The governor directed the minister that all pending matters including hiring of various vacant positions should be dealt with by September 15 and a report should be presented to the governor. Addressing the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar said no interference in university matters shall be tolerated.

date extended: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has extended last date for college teachers who had not completed their profiles on the Higher Education Human Resource (HEHR) online portal.