Police probe Russian over Lebanon disaster

Nicosia: Cypriot police said on Thursday they had questioned a Russian over alleged links to a ship and its cargo of ammonium nitrate said to have caused the devastating explosion in Beirut.

"Lebanese authorities asked us to locate the individual and ask him some questions which we did," a Cypriot police spokesman told AFP. "His response has been sent back to Lebanon." The police spokesman said Igor Grechushkin was not arrested, but asked specific questions relating to the ship’s cargo as requested via Interpol Lebanon.

"We have done what was requested from us," the official said. Earlier on Thursday, Cyprus’ Interior Ministry denied media allegations that Grechushkin also held a Cypriot passport, but said it would offer assistance to Lebanon. Cypriot daily newspaper Politis said Grechushkin is a resident of the southern port city of Limassol -- one of the world’s largest ship management centres.