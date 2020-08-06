close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
August 6, 2020

Maryam Nawaz visits hospital for routine check-up

August 6, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited a private hospital in Gulberg for her routine check-up on Tuesday. Doctors conducted blood tests and X-rays of her throat to check the issue of glands. She was accompanied by security staff and left the hospital after some time. Party sources confirmed that it was a routine medical check-up.

