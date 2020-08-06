Maryam Nawaz visits hospital for routine check-up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited a private hospital in Gulberg for her routine check-up on Tuesday. Doctors conducted blood tests and X-rays of her throat to check the issue of glands. She was accompanied by security staff and left the hospital after some time. Party sources confirmed that it was a routine medical check-up.