Mahmood with Willoughby Symphony Orchestra creates music history

LAHORE: Mahmood Khan, who has been making waves all around the world with his musical success and being first ever Asian to achieve the unprecedented heights in the western world has made history again by hitting No.1 on the world renowned Billboard Charts.

Mahmood Khan with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Griffin, Australia's first-ever-orchestra to achieve unprecedented No. 1 iTunes chart success in seven countries i.e. the UK, US, Australia, France, Turkey, and Mexico this week sits on top of the Billboard Charts.

The album contains all the hallmarks of Mahmood's authentic workmanship, a captivating blend of enchanting musical styles and influences, coupled with a lyrical and alluring narrative. This new album follows an incredible run of achievements for Mahmood: the No. 1 ARIA song, Like The River, recorded live at the Sydney Opera House, which made him the first Asian artiste to top the Australian mainstream charts; One Line Down, which climbed the top of the Australian and US charts; Runaway, which hit No. 4 in Australia, and single Merry go round topped charts in the US and Australia and to cap off a huge year, Mahmood's album Tere Baghair, became the first foreign-language album to go No.1 in Australia and the US, with the accompanying single Ginoo cracking the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 2.

Radio ads have also started to pour in with BBFM- South Australia, Goldfields FM- Victoria, Melton Community Radio 979 FM - Victoria, 2TLC FM - New South Wales, Valley FM - New South Wales, BAY FM – Byron Bay- New South Wales, Radio Fremantle - Western Australia, Sunshine FM - Queensland, and Radio Adelaide - South Australia, blazing the trail.

TV action includes Indigenous Community TV - Feature on ICTV, Aurora Community TV, and Foxtel Arts. The album contains six beautifully crafted songs with the lead single, "Jagamarra", dedicated to Indigenous Australia.

In 1997 Mahmood collaborated on an Album 'Only One' with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan which sold over 6 million copies worldwide. Then in 2001 he wrote and produced album 'Panah', recently re-released by Sony music. In 2004 he was hired by the government of Pakistan to write and produce music for the 9th SAF Games opening and closing ceremonies.

Mahmood is the only Asian artiste to record a live album at Sydney Opera House. Mahmood's career is blessed with divine diversity that can be heard in his songs. Also this year, Mahmood released his ebook 'Stayin’ Alive', an account of his adventures in the recording industry.