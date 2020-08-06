Allama Arif Hussain’s death anniversary marked

PARACHINAR: The death anniversary of late leader of the Tehrik-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, was observed in Kurram district on Wednesday.

Prominent religious scholars from across the country and a large number of local people attended the ceremony held in connection with the 32nd death anniversary of Allama Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini at the boundary area of Pewar in Kurram district.

The speakers paid him glowing tributes for his services for the cause of Islam and the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, former senator Allama Abid Hussain Al-Hussaini, Ali Al-Hussaini, Sardar Hussain, Allama Qaiser Abbas and others said that the late Allama Arif Hussain was the great preacher of unity of Muslim Ummah and always worked hard to unite the Muslims across the world.

They said that the enemies of Islam martyred him to fulfill their nefarious designs and weaken the Muslims.

Had he been alive today, there would have been an exemplary unity among the Muslims at the global level and in the country as well, the speakers believed.

They urged the leadership of the Muslim world to forge unity to foil the nefarious designs of non-Muslims against Islam and the Ummah.