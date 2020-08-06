Mass wedding of 50 couples

LANDIKOTAL: A social welfare organisation held a mass wedding of 50 poor couples at Maroof Khan village here on Wednesday.

The volunteers of the Shinwari Welfare Organisation, local tribesmen, parents and relatives of the couples participated in the ceremony. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Khan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafiq Sher said he felt proud that the organisation arranged weddings of 50 poor couples without the support of the government. He said next year, he would help the organisation to hold 100 weddings. Lauding the welfare body for arranging the weddings, the MPA urged the rich people to extend donations to it. Shinwari Welfare Organisation head Aslam Shinwari said necessary household items were also provided to the couples.