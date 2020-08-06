Many Pakistanis wonder how Bangladesh has raced ahead and made phenomenal economic progress, despite being a natural resource deficient country and possessing limited land. It has a thriving economy, booming export sector and high level of reserves while its currency is twice as strong as compared to ours.

Bangladesh’s success story is simple and attributable to five things: Bangladesh is one nation with one language, one culture and they all speak with one mind. Two, feudalism was abolished in the early 50s while it remains entrenched in Pakistan. In fact, it has become stronger with the passage of time. Three, Bangladesh does not have provinces, only administrative divisions, while provinces have been created in Pakistan on ethnic lines which has given rise to parochial feelings. Four, Bangladeshis truly believe and demonstrate Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline. Five, Bengalis were at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the British; the All India Muslim League was born in Dhaka in 1906. Bengalis are aware of the birth pangs and sufferings culminating in the departure of the British in 1947. After the death of Quaid-e-Azam and assassination of Liaquat Ali Khan, power should have passed on to the Bengalis but it did not. This was the reason for the dismemberment later on. What was once considered a liability has transformed into a flourishing nation and a source of envy for us.

Arif Majeed

Karachi