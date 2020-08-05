NA Speaker seeks world community’s role on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has urged the international community to play its due role in holding India accountable for its continuing illegal actions and crimes against the Kashmiri people.

In his letter addressed to the speakers and presiding officers of 188 national parliaments around the world, the NA Speaker has once again stressed upon the need for peaceful and just resolution of the longstanding dispute between the two neighbouring countries through a free and impartial plebiscite.

He reminded the international community that August 5, 2020 will mark one year of India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at changing the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to further disempower and disenfranchise the Kashmiri people. “While the world community is preoccupied in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, India has taken full advantage and its forces have further intensified their inhuman crackdown with characteristic brutality and complete impunity,” he said.

Asad Qaisar said in view of the worsening conditions in IOK, arising from India’s hegemonic designs and genocidal plans, and the consequential threat to regional and international peace and security, the international community has an in-escapable responsibility to address the situation urgently and decisively.

The Speaker has called upon the international community to urgent take note of this humanitarian crisis which poses a serious threat to the peace and security in South Asia and beyond. “The international community must demand that India allow a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as prescribed in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu & Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination,” he said.

In the meanwhile, on the eve of the Youm-e-Istehsal which is being observed across the country today (Wednesday), NA Speaker said that forced occupation of Indian Army will never be succeed to suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said that military siege of the IOJ&K and illegal action by Indian government indicate the true nature of Indian expansionist regime especially the present exploitative Modi regime.

The Speaker said all political parties in the country were unanimous to condemn the Ghasibana Qabza in IOJ&K.