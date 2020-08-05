Sindh bar files petition against elevation of 3 judges

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed challenging the elevation of three judges of the Lahore High Court to the Supreme Court.

Sindh Bar Council through its Executive Committee chairman and others filed the

petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday under Article 184(3) of the Constitution praying to set aside the appointments/ notification of the three judges.

It further prayed that the appointments to the vacancies thus created be made from the inter se seniority to the chief justices of the high courts. Filed through Rashid A Rizvi, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, the Sindh Bar Council has made Federation of Pakistan through secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Judicial Commission of Pakistan through Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan and others as respondents. Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council through its vice chairman had also challenged the elevation of the three judges to the Supreme Court.