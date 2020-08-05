Woman among two commit suicide

FAISALABAD: Two persons, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim of Jhang Baazar and Nasim Bibi of Chak 246 committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic issues. Meanwhile, Farman of Chak 199, Talha of Chak 91, Naini Bashir of Chak 61 and Saleem Azhar of Sadhar Town attempted suicide by taking poison. They were rushed to different hospitals.