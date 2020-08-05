Police Martyrs Day marked in KP districts

PESHAWAR: Blood donations camps were held and the residences of the fallen cops were visited across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to pay homage to the martyred cops, who laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the war on terror.

MARDAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan on Tuesday said that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police martyrs would be written in golden words. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police bravely fight the terrorists, he said while talking to the media at Police Lines Mardan. Superintendent Police Investigation Ayaz Khan, DSP City Inam Jan, DSP Headquarters Gulshed Khan and other officials were also present. He added that 108 police officials and jawans were martyred in the line of the duty. Earlier, Quran Khawani was also held at the police lines.

NOWSHERA: District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain said that the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would be remembered forever. A rally was taken out to pay tribute to the fallen cops. A blood donation camp was also held. Addressing the participants of the rally at the main Shobra Chowk, the DPO said that the problems being faced by the families of the martyred cops would be resolved on a priority basis.

KOHAT: A ceremony was held here on Tuesday to pay homage to the fallen cops on the Police Martyrs Day. Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi addressed the event through a video link. He assured the families of the martyred cops that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis. Base Commander Kohat Air Base Air Commodore Muhammad Akhtar, Station Commander Brigadier Amjad, Brigade Commander 117 Brigade Brigadier Shehzad, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman, Senator Shamim Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi, former district nazim Naseem Afridi and police, civil and military officials, children and families of martyrs were also present.

HARIPUR: Superintendent of Police Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Superintendent of Police Headquarters Zulfiqar Jadoon and DSPs of all the circles presented salute to the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at the Police Lines. They laid floral wreaths at the memorial. Quran Khwani was also held on this occasion.

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan paid rich tributes to the fallen cops on the Police Martyrs Day. He was speaking at a function at the police lines in Swat. Quran Khawani was also held for the eternal peace of the deceased cops. District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan and other police officials were present. They laid a floral wreath on the graves of the fallen cops.

TANK: The day was celebrated in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus. District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Iqbal Baloch visited the graves of the martyrs and laid floral wreaths at them. A smartly turned -out contingent of the police presented salute at the graves of the martyrs.

KHAR: The Police Martyr Day was also observed in Bajaur tribal district. A function was held at the police lines in Khar, district headquarters of Bajaur, to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the police force. Deputy Commissioner, Bajaur, Fayyaz Sherpao, District Police Officer Shahzad Kokab Farooq and other officials attended the event. They paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the police for their sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

KALAYA: District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmad Khan said that no effort would be spared to look after the families of the fallen cops. Speaking at a function to pay tribute to the martyred cops on the Police Martyrs Day, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country. He also distributed gifts among the family members of the police martyrs. Deputy Commissioner Wisal Khan was also present.

BARA: Like other parts of the province, the Police Martyrs Day was observed in Khyber tribal district. District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal visited the graves of the martyred cops and offered Fateha besides laying floral wreaths. Speaking on occasion, the DPO said the police rendered matchless sacrifices in militancy. “We are proud of our heroes who showed courage and bravely fought for the restoration of peace on this soil,” he said.

MIRANSHAH: District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan said the police force would continue to offer sacrifices to protect the life and property of the common people. He was speaking at a function to mark the Police Martyr Day in North Waziristan.

PARACHINAR: District Police Officer Mohammad Quresh Khan said that peace was restored to the country as a result of unprecedented sacrifices made by the police martyrs.