COVID-19 claims three more lives

Rawalpindi : The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) claimed another three lives in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking death toll to 443 in the twin cities while another 24 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from the region.

A 60-year old male patient who was a resident of Ghazi Colony in cantonment board area in Rawalpindi died of COVID-19 here at District Headquarters Hospital in last 24 hours while two confirmed patients of the disease lost their lives in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that only five new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 5901 of which 276 patients have so far died of the disease.

Of 5901 patients, as many as 5,524 patients have so far been discharged after treatment while 34 have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district, said Chief Executive Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that 67 confirmed patients of the disease have been in home isolation while some 6,700 persons who are suspects of coronavirus illness have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district. As many as 3,858 suspects have so far been relieved, he said.

Meanwhile, death of another two confirmed patients of the disease here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours took death toll from ICT to 167 while another 19 patients have been tested positive for the illness taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 15,095. While on Tuesday, there were a total of 2,250 active cases of the disease in capital.