West Indies T20 series in Australia called off

SYDNEY: Australia’s October Twenty20 series against the West Indies was called off Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the international sporting calendar.

It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month’s one-day international series against Zimbabwe.

Cricket Australia said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose.

“In light of this development... it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.

The series will be take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.

Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Despite the logistical difficulties, Cricket Australia insists a money-spinning four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed.