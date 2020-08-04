Orakzai people protest lack of power supply

KALAYA: People hailing from Chapar Mushti tribes in central part of Orakzai on Monday staged a protest outside the district headquarters and blocked the Kohat-Hangu road for traffic to protest the electricity disconnection to the area.

The protestors blocked the Kohat-Hangu road with stones, burnt tyres and suspended the traffic flow for three hours against power cut in their area. The protestors alleged that every year their electricity had frequently been disconnected during Eidul Azha from Chapar Mushti to Kachai point to compel the residents of these areas to pay bribe for the restoration of power supply.

They said that this practice had been continuing from the last four years but no one bothered to resolve the issue on permanent basis despite lodging complaints. The protestors alleged an official of Peshawar Electric Supply Company was demanding Rs50,000 for the restoration of Power supply.

Later, they dispersed peacefully after the officials of district administration, police and Adil Orakzai, secretary to Member Provincial Assembly Ghazan Jamal, who is also a special assistant to chief minister on Excise and Taxation talked to them and held them out an assurance to resolve the issue.