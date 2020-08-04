Mardan villagers protest heavy power loadshedding

MARDAN: Hundreds of people of different villages of Katlang Tehsil on Monday blocked Mardan-Katlang road at Gaddar Chowk to protest excessive loadshedding. The angry protesters were chanting slogans against the government and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco). They burnt tyres on the road during the protest. The people from Fatma, Gaddar, Hamza Khan, Sawaldher, Qaziabad, Essa Khan Killy and surrounding areas participated in the protest. The protest started from 10 am and continued for hours. The protesters blocked the road for all kinds of traffic during the protest. They offered “Zuhr” prayer on road. The protesters flayed the Pesco officials for excessive load-shedding. They said the loadshedding had led to a shortage of drinking water and the situation could trigger violence in the area.

They added that with excessive loadshedding, low power voltage and frequent tripping were also big issues. The protesters said that there was only one lineman for 16 villages. They said not enough power supply arrangements had been made for their villages.