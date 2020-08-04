Cop dies of COVID-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A policeman died from the coronavirus here, officials said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sub-Inspector Dilaram Khan. He was laid to rest with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Katlang tehsil in the Mardan district. Dilaram was the third cop, who has died of Covid-19 in the Nowshera district. He was performing duty as Investigation Officer at the Azakhel Police Station. He had been under treatment for the last two weeks, but breathed his last on Eid day. Meanwhile, another 20 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the district, taking the number of confirmed patients to 932, officials said.

They said that up to 848 people have recovered from the deadly disease. District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and District Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said the tests of 3,602 people had been conducted in Nowshera district so far out of whom 2541 tested negative for Covid-19. They said that another eight people recovered from the infection, taking the number of the recovered people to 848 in the district. Around 51 people have died from the coronavirus in Nowshera. Similarly, 21 people belonging to Nowshera died from Covid-19 in other districts. The officials asked the people to observe the social distancing and wash their hands for 20 seconds in order to avoid getting infected with the deadly disease.

CAR LIFTED: Thieves lifted a car (ABN-310) from the Taro Jabba Chowk. It was learnt that the owner of the car had come to sharpen the knives when his car was stolen. One Ahmad Shah told the police that he had come to sharpen knives for sacrificial activities and had parked his car on the roadside. He said that when he returned after some time, he could not find his car.

YOUTH DROWNS: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Jalozai Barani dam on the day of Eidul Azha. The district administration had banned swimming and taking bath in the dam. The boy was identified as Zohaib. He had come to the dam along with his friends to have a picnic. The Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body after hectic efforts and took it to the nearby hospital where it was handed over to relatives for burial.

SECURITY GUARD KILLED: The security guard of a filling station was gunned down while a salesman sustained injuries in a firing incident. It was learnt that an armed man opened fire on the security guard, killing him on the spot. The salesman of the filling station was injured in the firing. The slain was identified as Shah Nazar. The injured Salman told the police that Nasir, who was a former worker of the filling station, had a monetary dispute with Shah Nazar. He said that the accused opened fire on Shah Nazara, killing him on the spot. He said that he was injured in the firing.