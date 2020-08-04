Finland’s PM marries longtime partner in intimate ceremony

KESARANTA: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has married her longtime partner and former Finnish soccer player, Markus Raikkonen. Ms Marin, 34, announced the marriage on Instagram this Sunday and wrote “I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love”. According to media, Sanna Marin and Markus Raikkonen have been together for 16 years and have a two-year-old daughter, named Emma Amalia Marin. They met when they were both 18.

Ms Marin, who became Finland’s prime minister in December, shared two sweet photographs with her husband on Instagram to announce the wedding. “We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported,” she wrote while thanking her longtime partner in the first post.

In the second post, she thanked people for their wishes and expressed gratitude to the “wonderful women”, including her wedding photographer, who made the day “unforgettable”. According to media, the wedding took place on Saturday at Kesaranta, Ms Marin’s official residence. It was an intimate ceremony, attended by 40 guests - all close friends or family.