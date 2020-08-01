‘Eid teaches us a lesson of sacrifice for others’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has extended Eid greetings to citizens and wished them happy Eid. In a statement, the DC said Eid teaches us a lesson of sympathy and sacrifice for others and we should not forget the oppressed segment of society on this occasion.

He said the district administration had made elaborated arrangements to provide pleasant environment on Eid and foolproof security of Eid congregations would be ensured. He said cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company would regularly be supervised during the Eid Days and citizens would be provided polluted-free environment by lifting animal waste and its disposal on the outside of the city swiftly.

He said burning of animal foots and heads would be discouraged and monitoring teams would remain active to check this issue. The DC informed that 26 points had been fixed to collect the hides and the organisers would follow all terms and conditions to keep the environment clean.