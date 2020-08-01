Firing in Lahore

LAHORE: A cable operator along with 20 to 25 armed accomplices opened fire at the place of his counterpart on Jalal Din Road, Mozang, on Friday. Police have yet to register a case.

Cable operator Amir got infuriated when he came to know that his worker was manhandled by his opponent Shahid. He along with 20 to 25 accomplices carrying sophisticated weapons reached the place of Shahid on bikes and allegedly opened. The armed men fired over 100 shots, as a result of which, windowpanes of a shop owned by Moeed, nephew of Shahid, smashed and a buffalo was injured.