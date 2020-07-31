New duties assigned to UAF faculty

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has notified additional duties to some faculty members on Thursday. Dr Riaz of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry has been assigned additional duty of Foreign Students Adviser and Dr Abdul Naveed of the ORIC has been assigned the duty of senior tutor. Dr Naveed is given the duty of senior tutor office after the retirement of Dr Athar Javed. Dr Naveed is also given the duty of Foreign Students Adviser after the retirement of Dr Tahir Siddique. Dean Faculty of Science Dr Muhammad Asgahr Bajwa has been nominated as member syndicate. Furthermore, in the syndicate elections held the other day, Dr Qamar Bilal was elected as member on professor slot, Dr Muhammad Arshad as member on associate professor slot, Dr Sidra Ijaz on assistant professor slot, and Wasi Bajwa on lecturer slot. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf congratulated the officials on their new assignment and expressed hope that they would work with full devotion for the uplift of the varsity. Uninterrupted power supply: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has announced uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha holidays. According to Fesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan here on Thursday, emergency centres in field offices in five circles of the region, including Fesco Headquarters, Faisalabad 1st, 2nd, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali, have been set up and necessary staff has been deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holidays.