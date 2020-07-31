Notification of PES officials’ promotions suspended

LAHORE:The Punjab Home Department has suspended notification of promotions of officials working at Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122).

According to the notification available with The News, Director General at Punjab Emergency Services Rizwan Nasir had promoted these officials while bypassing Home Department, Finance Department and rules of business.

The DG was not the authority concerned to promote officials from grade 14 to above, it was written to him by regulation department many times. Inquiries against most of the promoted officers were being conducted by the home department and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab. Under Section 10(a) of Recruitment Policy 2004, from grade 16 to 18, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) is the chairman of the recruitment committee.

Earlier, the DG had promoted nine officers under powers conferred on him under the Punjab Emergency Services Act 2006 after 10 years of good regular service, according to another notification available with The News.

Dr Ijaz Anjum of Multan Division, Dr Irshad-ul-Haq of DG Khan, Dr Muhammad Natiq Hayat of Sahiwal, Syed Kamal Abid of Gujranwala, Dr Faisal Mahmood of Sargodha, Dr Mian Muhammad Ashfaq of Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Azeem of Lahore, Dr Abdul Sattar of Bahawalpur and Dr Abdur Rehman of Rawalpindi had been promoted to grade-19.