Aleem Khan warns against ignoring SOPs on Eid

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday appealed the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Aza to stay protected from coronavirus. He said this while talking to a delegation of his party workers in NA-129 constituency here. He said the rate of deaths due to coronavirus had reduced up to 80 per cent which was satisfactory.

Aleem Khan said that coronavirus situation was improving due to wise policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stated it was the responsibility of every individual to follow the SOPs on Eidul Aza to stay safe from COVID-19. In case of irresponsible attitude, serious situation could emerge, he warned. The senior minister said the government had imposed soft lockdown keeping in view the safety of the people. He said that it was important to take care of others and adopt simplicity on the occasion of Eidul Aza. Aleem Khan said the situation with regard to coronavirus in Pakistan was far better as compared to the situation in other countries. He urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to keep creating awareness among people about safety measures with regard to coronavirus.

condolences: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and offered condolences over the sad demise of his brother.