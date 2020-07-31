E&T department sets record of tax collection

Islamabad : The Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad, this year, beating all records of previous years, collected Excise revenue and FBR taxes of over Rs1.5 billion, the ETO office said Thursday.

It happened during the pandemic COVID-19 that the ETO office achieved the highest target of the revenue collection.

Providing comparison of last five year collection figures, the ETO sources said that on July 2016, the collection of Excise Taxes was Rs153,102,927, on July 2017, the statistics were Rs295,508,874, in the same month of 2018, the figures of revenue collection were 355,532,610, in July 2019, the Excise Taxes was recorded as Rs833,379,986 and during the pandemic COVIC-19, the Excise taxes collected was recorded the highest reported the figures as Rs1,143, 506,561 with the addition of FBR taxes collected of Rs407,359,966 by the Excise Department, making the total figure of Rs1,550,866,527 which was a record collection of Excise taxes collected by the Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad.

Director Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad, Bilal Khan when contacted by this correspondent, confirming the report, said that every member of the department put extreme efforts to meet the highest target.

“Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmad has appreciated the performance of the department in a meeting specially call for the acknowledgement of the working of the staff and to appreciate them,” the Director concluded.