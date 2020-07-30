Multan sherbet seller who got top score in exam goes viral

LONDON: Multan’s 16-year-old Muhammad Huzaifa, who secured a near-perfect score in his matriculation exam, serves tea with a bright smile. The teenager cannot afford to quit his job and continue his studies because he supports his five siblings and mother, being the sole breadwinner of his family, foreign media reported.

Now, a picture of the young boy, who achieved a score of 1050 out of 1110 on his exam in 2019, has gone viral on Twitter.

In the photograph, Huzaifa is seen selling drinks in the Ghala Mandi area of Multan. Sharing a picture of the smiling boy, tweep @Hafsaofficial2 wrote: “How amazing it’s to see a bright, intelligent boy like Huzaifa who scored 1050 out of 1100 in matric Multan board in 2019. The boy is working at a sherbet (drinks) stall in order to earn a living for his five younger orphan siblings and mother.”

Several tweeps also shared the picture, appreciating the boy’s hard work. According to local media reports, Huzaifa was previously offered a scholarship at a private college, but he refused it to continue working.

In his post, Buppi wrote that besides funding the children’s education, the family would also be provided financial assistance.

His recent viral fame proved to be fruitful though. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) (government agency) has offered to fund the education of Huzaifa and his five siblings.

On July 27, Managing Director of Bait-ul-Mal, (PBM) Chairman Aon Abbas Buppi, @AonAbbasPTI, revealed on Twitter that the welfare body reached out to the boy and his family.