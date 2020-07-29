Nine more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: The fatality of nine more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 2,125 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 92,279 with the addition of 206 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

Out of a total of 92,279 infections in Punjab, 89,499 citizens have contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 706,650 tests have been performed in the province. After 2,125 fatalities and recovery of 81,265 patients, 8,889 active patients are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.