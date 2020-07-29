Minister says uniform curriculum at primary level soon

ABBOTTABAD: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan said on Tuesday that the proposed uniform curriculum at the primary level would be implemented within the next two months.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony arranged for the position holder students of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Abbottabad that announced the annual results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations. Elementary and Secondary Education Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, BISE Abbottabad Chairman Prof Mukhtar Khan, parents and students attended the function in large numbers. Congratulating the position holders, the minister lauded the BISE Abbottabad for achieving its targets despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He hoped that the introduction of e-governance and digitalization of the system would ensure transparency in the working of educational boards in the province. Akbar Ayub said that a uniform syllabus was the only solution to bring the poor students on a par with the ones availing quality education in elite educational institutions.