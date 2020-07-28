close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Air Chief, Rehman Malik separately meet COAS

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. According to ISPR during the meeting matters of professional interest were discussed. Meanwhile, former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, who is also chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday According to ISPR, matters related to defence and internal security were discussed during the meeting. The senator appreciated Pakistan Army's success in bringing peace to the country and pledged support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.

Latest News

More From Top Story