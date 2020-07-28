Old enmity claims life

LAHORE:A 40-year-old man was murdered over an old enmity at Misri Shah on Monday morning. The victim, identified as Shahid, was in the Nawab Shah Chowk area of Misri Shah when unidentified persons opened fire and injured him. He was removed to Mayo Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. Initial investigations suggested that the victim was murdered over an old enmity.

Man shot dead: A 50-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons at Islampura on Monday. The victim, identified as Babar Shah, worked as a wielder. On the day of the incident, he was on his way when unidentified persons intercepted him near Saggian Bridge and opened firing. As the result, he suffered bullet wounds and was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and also collected forensic evidence.

Transferred: The Punjab government Monday issued notification for transfers and postings of a number of officers. Rani Hafsa Kanwal, additional deputy commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Muhammad Imran, deputy secretary of Provincial Finance Commission, Finance Department, has relieved of his duties in Punjab and directed to report to Establishment Division, Islamabad, for further orders. Mirza Suhail Aamir, a retired BS-22 officer, has been appointed as member, Punjab Public Service Commission, against a vacant position.