Schemes in progress to uplift agriculture sector

MULTAN: Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed Sunday said the government is spending billions of rupees on different schemes to promote agriculture sector and for the economic prosperity of the farming community.

Talking to reporters, the secretary said the Punjab government is spending Rs 21.27 billion on establishment of model agricultural markets across the province.

He said the step would help promote agriculture and empower farmers economically. He stated different schemes were in progress for uplift of agriculture sector. He said agriculture is the only way forward to strengthen economy.

On improvement of irrigation system, Rs 28.59 billion have been spent. Similarly, another project to enhance wheat productivity was heading forward with Rs 12.54 billion. For rice and sugar cane promotion, a sum of Rs 8.37 billion is being spent, he said.

Wasif said the government was also working on to increase command area of small dams in mountainous areas with cost of Rs 2.54 billion. About control of locusts, Wasif maintained that 3000 officials with 328 vehicles and 2,500 modern sprayers are working in different areas of the province.

He said subsidy on cotton seed is also given to facilitate peasants and the government has also enhanced range for insurance of crops.

We were also heading towards agriculture value addition and in this connection processing units for different crops were being installed.