New bill to unify Muslims: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill will further increase love and unity among Muslims belonging to all schools of thought.

He stated this while holding telephonic consultations with religious scholars of different schools of thought, including Allama Sajid Naqvi, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Mufti Raghib Naeemi, Peer Amin-ul-Hasnat Shah Allama Riaz Hussain Najafi, Head Shia Madaris Council, Allama Saquib Raza Mustafai, Syed Sibtain Haider Sabzwari, Syed Taqleed Reza Shah of Talagang and Allama Gulfam Hashmi.

He said that under Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill, in all books names of Khatam-an-Nabiyyin Hazrat Syeduna Muhammad (PBUH), all Ahl-e-Bait, all Ummahatul Monineen, all sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters will essentially be written with (RA) similarly with all Khulafa-e-Rashideen and Sahaba Karam (RA) will be written. Our everything is sacrificed on Ahl-e-Bait, love for Ahl-e-Bait is part of our faith; entire Assembly, including me for the first time in the history of Pakistan unanimously ordered confiscation of those books which carried blasphemous material against all Ahl-e-Bait. This bill is practical proof of our "Ishq" for them. We are "Ghulam" of Ahl-e-Bait and all Sahaba.

Pervaiz Elahi said that in our presence or our generations no blasphemy can be committed against Khatam-an-Nabiyyin Hazrat Syedna Muhammad (PBUH), Four Caliphs, Ummahatul Momineen, Ahl-e-Bait Athaar and Sahaba Karam (RA).