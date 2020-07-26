Delegation of journalists from AJK visits ISPR

MUZAFFARABAD: A delegation of journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) headquarters here and interacted with Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and deliberate ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Indian troops targeting civil population.

“Kashmir runs in our blood and there is no room to compromise on the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination granted by the United Nations,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar while talking to the visiting AJK journalists.

The DG ISPR hailed the international media role for highlighting the sufferings of the people of IOJ&K during the lockdown since August 05 2019, saying Kashmiris are writing the freedom struggle history by the sacred blood of their martyrs and Pakistan is committed to continue their moral, diplomatic and political support till the final settlement of IOJ&K as per the wishes of the Kashmiris.

He said world has to solve the IOJ&K dispute to bring peace and security in South Asia.

The journalists appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one-year completion of India s August 05 illegal actions.