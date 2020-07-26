Two teens stabbed as chopper used to disperse Essex disturbance

LONDON: Two men have been arrested after two 15-year-old boys were stabbed in a large disturbance in Westcliff, Essex, according to police.

Essex Police said they were called just after 7pm on Friday to reports of a large group of people fighting, including some with weapons, in Chalkwell Esplanade near Chalkwell train station.

A police helicopter assisted officers and colleagues from British Transport Police in carrying out searches and dispersing the crowd. One of the 15-year-olds was injured in the head and leg while the other was stabbed in the arm. Their injuries are categorised as non-life threatening.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs, while a 20-year-old man from South Ockendon was arrested on suspicion of affray.

They remain in custody for questioning. A section 60 order has been granted allowing police additional stop and search powers until 6am.

Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said: “Officers were quickly on scene to deal with the disorder and continue to work throughout the night investigating the initial incident and patrolling the area to ensure our communities are safe.

“The additional stop and search powers will help prevent further offending and disorder, keeping people safe.”