PRCS KP starts cash grant programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has launched an emergency cash grant of over Rs3.15 million for people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

A press release says that initially, a cash grant of Rs15,750 is being provided to 200 households. For this, two union councils of Peshawar, ie Palosi and Chamkani, had been selected where the daily wagers, persons with disabilities and transgender, who were affected by the lockdown situation, are provided an economic assistance as one time grant under the PRCS emergency cash programme.

The release said the data of the affected families was obtained with the help of former local government representatives. Muhammad Iqbal, deputy secretary Relief and Response, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the aim of the programme was to assist the affected people amid the lockdown situation.