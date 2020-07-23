close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Three women among eight ‘criminals’ held

National

LAHORE: CIA City division claimed to have arrested eight criminals, including three women.

The accused were involved in theft and robbery incidents. Racecourse investigation police arrested two thieves, Shahbaz and Azam. Shadbagh investigation police arrested two criminals, Fakhar Ali and Imran. AVLS Iqbal Town arrested two bike and car thieves, Nadim and Bilal.

