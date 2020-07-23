Three women among eight ‘criminals’ held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CIA City division claimed to have arrested eight criminals, including three women.
The accused were involved in theft and robbery incidents. Racecourse investigation police arrested two thieves, Shahbaz and Azam. Shadbagh investigation police arrested two criminals, Fakhar Ali and Imran. AVLS Iqbal Town arrested two bike and car thieves, Nadim and Bilal.