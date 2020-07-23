NTI says Pakistan has increased its score in Global Norms by 1 point as it subscribed to nuclear security INFCIRC. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan improved its score by seven points and is the most improved country with weapons-usable nuclear materials. Its Security and Control Measures score increased by 25 points due to actions to strengthen its regulations.

THE NTI (the Nuclear Threat Initiative) Nuclear Security Index 2020 says that Pakistan has also increased its score in Global Norms by1 point because it subscribed to a nuclear security INFCIRC.

Pakistan scores high (67-100) in Domestic Commitments and Capacity, medium (34-66) in both Security and Control Measures and Global Norms, and low (0-33) in Quantities and Sites, owing to its continued increases in quantities of weapons-usable nuclear materials, and low in Risk Environment.

Commenting on Pakistan’s improved position on the index, United States’ former diplomat and an international expert on nonproliferation, disarmament Laura Kennedy tweeted: “One welcome bit of news reported by #NTIindex is that #Pakistan ranked as most improved in security of those countries holding nuclear materials.”