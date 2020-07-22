Governor Sarwar forms body to inspect sub-campuses

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has formed a six-member inquiry committee to inspect sub-campuses set up by University of Central Punjab (UCP) in the light of criteria and guidelines notified by the government.

According to details, the governor who is also patron of the UCP has formed the committee in exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 7 (1) of University of Central Punjab, Lahore, Ordinance 2002.

The committee is headed by Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali while other members are GCU Lahore VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, LCWU VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, retired bureaucrat Dr Raheel Siddiqui, special secretary to Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab and Director P&D of Punjab HEC Noman Maqbool Rao. The committee has been tasked to furnish the report within 60 days.