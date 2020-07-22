BA, BSc part-II exams from Aug 5

LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has announced that written examination of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-II Annual Examination 2020 will be held in August-September 2020.

The university has also issued date-sheet in this regard and the exams would commence from August 5, 2020. A PU spokesperson said that all related information regarding conduct of the examinations will be sent to the students via email in 24 hours.

The candidates who have not registered their e-mail addresses on PU’s official website are advised to visit www.pu.edu.pk and register their e-mail addresses through online portal. MBBS annual exams schedule: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday notified the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2020.

According to the notification issued, first professional MBBS annual examinations will commence on January 1, 2021, second professional MBBS annual examinations on January 12, 2021, third professional MBBS annual examinations on December 11, 2020,

fourth professional MBBS annual examinations, January 26, 2021 whilefinal professional MBBS annual examinations will start from February 2, 2021.

UHS Controller of Examinations, Dr Saqib Mahmood, issued the notification after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine. The notification will be applicable to UHS affiliated medical colleges.

PU awards PhD: Punjab University has awarded a PhD to a scholar. The PhD has been awarded to Syed Ali Raza, son Syed Ashraf Hussain Tirmizi, in Pakistan studies after approval of his thesis entitled “War on Terror and its Implications for Pakistan.”