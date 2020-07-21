Sindh transfers land possession of Dhabeji special economic zone

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday transferred the land possession of over 1,500-acre Dhabeji special economic zone, a priority project under the phase-II of Chinese-funded project and approved development of two other zones.

The decisions were taken during meetings presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The meetings approved establishment of two special economic zones in private and public sector and decided to hand over the possession for formally launching Dhabeji special economic zone.

Shah directed the Board of Revenue to hand over the possession of 1,535 acres of land to DSEZ to allow further process of the zone’s development. The provincial government allocated the land for the zone in Thatta. This is a priority project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Under the second phase of $70 billion CPEC, economic zones are to be developed across the country. DSEZ will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

“The DSEZ is being developed on public private partnership,” said a statement. “The project will generate over 50,000 job opportunities for the skilled and unskilled youth.”

The chief minister approved the future extension of 1,500 acres and directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work of water supply, infrastructure and external network. Multiple bids have been received from the potential developers for the development of Dhabeji special economic zone and are currently under evaluation.

The chief minister directed Board of Revenue for immediate allotment of land to National Transmission and Despatch Company and construction of grid at the doorstep of the zone. The federal government has already approved Rs3.94 billion for construction of a dedicated grid for the SEZ.

Meanwhile, the chief minister presiding over third board meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Sindh approved two applications under which two special economic zones would be established.

Shah approved the request for establishment of a Service special economic zone. The Services Industries collaborated to set up a mega production facility for the manufacturing of tyres to serve the progressive demand of the domestic market and export to other countries.

The project cost is estimated at $250 million and the targeted production capacity is said to be 2.4 million tyres per annum. It will be set up on land measuring 50 acres in SITE Nooriabad. The project will export around 85 percent of the total production capacity across the world. The meeting was also apprised of the status of Naushero Feroze industrial park – primarily based on agro food.

The purpose of establishing an industrial park is to excel the agro-based industrialisation in the province as per international standards. The zone will cater to the trade and industrialisation needs of the country. It will be established over an area of 80 acres.

The chief minister further endorsed the applications for SEZ status for Bholari special economic zone, which is the country’s first private sector special economic zone, which is situated at Bholari area in district Thatta on the M-9 Motorway. Its objective is to promote industrialisation in the country. It will be established over an area of 282.5 acres with an investment Rs20 billion.