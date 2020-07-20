Prices of most vegetables remain high

LAHORE:Consumers get no relief from escalating prices of vegetables and overcharging for other essential items as the district administration seems unable to keep the rates stable.

The prices of all essential items witnessed the increasing trend for the last six weeks. This week prices of majority of seasonal vegetables remained high. The vendors are also charging 30 to 40 percent higher rates than the official rates.

Further, the price of chicken was fixed at Rs 178 to 186 per kg for live bird and for meat at Rs 269 per kg, while it is sold at Rs 220 to 230 per kg, and Rs 320 to 400 per kg, respectively.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 79 per kg, not sold, B-Grade by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 74 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar free fixed at Rs 50 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 40 to 43 per kg, and it sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg. The price of onion unchanged A-grade was fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, B-grade at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at Rs 80 to 85 per kg, and C-grade Rs 70 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs 5 per kg, was fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs 55 per kg, fixed at Rs 370 to 380 per kg, sold at Rs 420 per kg. Cucumber farm was increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 47 to 49 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, cucumber local fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Biter gourd local was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, also sold at Rs 60 kg. Spinach was further gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, not sold, and zucchini local by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, also sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

The price of the lemon was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 71 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Lady finger was fixed at Rs 88 to 91 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Luffa was reduced increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, B-grade by Rs 21 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 78 to 81 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs 13 per kg, was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 193 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Coriander was gained by Rs 40 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg not sold. Turnip was fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs 20 to 21 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was sold at Rs 80 per kg. Mangoes (unripe) were gained by Rs 21 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 64 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 110 to 252 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 150 to 300 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 142 to 147 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 130 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 60 to 65 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Grape fruit was increased by Rs 12 per piece, fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per piece, sold 60 per piece. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, sold Rs 200 per kg.

Melon was sold at Rs 80 per kg while price of it was not fixed.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Phalsa was gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 220 to 230 per kg, not sold.

Peach special was fixed at Rs 195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 220 to 300 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg.

Plump was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 75 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 200 per kg.

Lychee was gained by Rs 50 per kg, fixed at Rs 320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs 350 to 400 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) was increased by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani was gained by Rs 50 per kg, fixed at Rs 210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg, Grapes gola was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg, grapes black was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Jamblon was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg.