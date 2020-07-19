Lady doctor dies of brain tumour

TIMERGARA: Dr Noora Qazi, who had completed her MBBS degree despite suffering from brain tumour for three years breathed her last here on Saturday.

She was laid to rest at her native village in Qaziabadat at a well-attended funeral. Dr Noora Qazi was the sister of Dr Qazi Waleed (a civil engineer in the UK and a PhD degree holder) and Dr Qazi Khalid. Noora Qazi, daughter of Qazi Hakeemullah a resident of Qaziabad village in suburbs of the district headquarters in Balambat, did her matriculation from Air Foundation School and College Timergara in 2010 and F.Sc from Air Foundation School and College Timergara in the year 2012 with distinction.

After doing her F.Sc, she won her medical seat in Saidu Sharif Medical College on open merit and completed her MBBS degree in 2017 despite that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

While fighting the silent killer, Dr Noora Qazi completed her house job in Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in Swat but since then the fatal disease never allowed her to serve the ailing humanity.