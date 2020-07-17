Over a dozen, mostly youths, arrested in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops arrested over a dozen of people, including general secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ameer Hamza, from different areas of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Hamza was arrested during a police raid in Lalbazar area of Srinagar. Several Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders and activists, including its chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, have already been lodged in different jails.

The troops conducted cordon and search operations and house raids in different areas of Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts and arrested over a dozen people, mostly youths.

The operations continued till last reports came in.Separately, the Indian police arrested a youth identified as Sahil Farooq Mir from Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The police dubbed Farooq, a resident of Chakoora area of the district, as an over-ground worker of a militant organisation.