‘Diamer-Bhasha Dam to usher in revolutionary progress’

Islamabad : Chairman Punjab Board of Investment, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that Diamer-Bhasha Dam, when completed will usher in revolutionary progress for the country, says a press release.

He said that the beginning of construction work on this mega project in Pakistan after almost 50 years is a big achievement of the PTI government.

This 6.4 MAF water reservoir will add 1.2 M acres of land for agriculture and 4500 MW cheaper, greener Hydel power to our grid. This will not only boost our Steel, Cement & Construction Industries, construction of this dam will also create 16000 jobs for the people.

Sardar Tanveer talking to the members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that if successive past governments had taken real interest in the construction of water reservoirs, the country would have never faced the present financial difficulties.

Bhasha Dam, Sardar Tanveer said is not only going to fulfil our water need, it will also pave the way for our economic and financial growth.

Sardar Tanveer told members of the Chamber that the beginning of construction Work on Bhasha Dam is a proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s personal commitment to achieving the goal of progress for the country.