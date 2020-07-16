VC NMU dies of Covid-19

MULTAN: Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Wednesday died of COVID-19 at the Multan Institute of Cardiology here.

MIC Executive Director Prof Dr Rana Altaf Hussain confirmed the death of Dr Pasha. He said a panel of consultants was present at the ICU and the doctors tried their best but Dr Pasha could not survive. Dr Pasha was admitted to MIC under the supervision of Prof Rana Altaf Hussein on July 8. He was put on a ventilator.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled the passing away of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University and Nadeem Mumtaz. In a tweet, he said, “my condolences & prayers go to the families of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC Nishtar Medical University, & Nadeem Mumtaz - both of whom passed away as a result of COVID19. Nadeem Mumtaz and I were together in Aitchison for 9 years”.