Man gambles away daughter

SUKKUR: A man gambled away his daughter in Khairpur. The heart wrenching tragedy was reported when Sanaullah Kalihoro registered a complaint with SSP Khairpur that his brother-in-law Ghulsha Kalhoro whom he claimed to be a gambler had placed a bet on his daughter and lost her to a fellow gambler Murtaza Unnar. The police recovered the girl Neelam Kalhoro and arrested her father. Neelam would now be produced in the court for recording of her statement.

Denying giving away his daughter in gambling, the accused Ghulsha Kalhoro said he had married his daughter to Murtaza Unnar and Nikah was performed. However, his in laws were opposed to the marriage and they framed the charges against him. The police are conducting further investigations.