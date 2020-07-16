Police directed to continue strict action against land mafia

Islamabad : The Capital Police have been directed to continue strict action against those illegal occupying the properties of others and involved in harassing people to grab their lands.

These directions were made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan while chairing a meeting especially held to review the performance of Islamabad police against land mafia. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG (Operations) Haroon Joya, Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Butar and all Zonal SPs.

IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that Islamabad would get rid of land mafia as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan and indiscriminate action would remain continue against them.

DIG (Operations) presented report about the action of Islamabad police against land mafia and said that 86 cases were registered over illegal occupation and 198 land grabbers were arrested. He said that investigation on many cases were completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts.

The investigation on the remaining cases is underway while 192 persons were held over monetary disputes among various parties.

He said that no major incident of illegal occupation was reported in the last six months as effective action had been ordered to all police officials without any discrimination.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed for ensuring further strict action against land mafia besides protecting to the lives and property of the citizens.

Islamabad police chief warned strict action against policemen if found involved with land grabbers or any complaint received against him. He ordered to effectively activate the Citizens’ Coordination Committees and to check the performance of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Investigation Officers against land grabbers on continuous basis.

The IGP directed to continue crackdown against land mafia and arrest of grabbers to be ensured. He asked police officials to resolve public complaints on priority basis and accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.

Aamir Zulfiqar khan directed to complete investigation on pending cases and submit their challans with the courts at earliest. He said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and strict action would be taken to get rid of land grabbing activities as per vision of Prime Minister.