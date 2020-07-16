Kyrgyz envoy, minister discuss S&T cooperation

Islamabad: Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Erik Beishembiev called on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain at the ministry.

The two discussed ways and means to increase support and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in the field of science and technology in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said Pakistan was willing to increase scientific and technological cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. He also informed the visitor about Pakistan's scholarship programmes and readiness to accept Kyrgyz specialists in the country.