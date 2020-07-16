IOC postpones 2022 Youth Olympics

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the 2022 Youth Olympics.

The 2022 Youth Olympic Games, due to be held in Senegal, are set to be postponed for four years, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has announced.

Bach told reporters in a conference call that the decision was agreed by the IOC and local organisers on Wednesday and would be submitted to a full IOC session for ratification on Friday.

“This allows the IOC and national Olympic committees to better plan activities which have been strongly affected by the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games and subsequent postponement of other major sports events.”