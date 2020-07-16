‘Only PFF can hold a franchise-based league’

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee said on Wednesday that only PFF can organise a franchise-based league.

“Recently various quarters have made statements through various channels about starting franchise leagues or women national league. Given that PFF is the governing body of Pakistan football as recognised by FIFA and AFC, any national league, franchise or otherwise, can only be hosted by the PFF. Therefore, no league can be conducted by any entity other than PFF,” the NC said in a statement.

If any entity tried to conduct such a league, it would be illegal and sanctions would follow, the NC said.

Former FATA Football Association and former FATA Olympic Association president Shahid Shinwari had announced recently that he would be going to hold a lucrative franchise-based league.